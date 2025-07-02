Toronto-born comedian and podcaster Kurtis Conner has announced a Canadian leg of his Goodfellow World Tour, which will bring him to nine cities across six provinces before 2025 is out.

The Canadian dates kick off on October 12 in Vancouver. After a month-long break, Conner returns to the road in Ottawa on November 15. From there, he'll hit Saskatchewan (Saskatoon on November 20 and Regina on November 21) and Manitoba (Winnipeg on November 29) before making his way to Alberta (Calgary on December 4 and Edmonton on December 6).

The tour will conclude in the central part of the country with a hometown show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (December 14) following a Quebec stop in Montreal (December 12). Tickets go on general sale Friday (July 4) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can find the full schedule below.

Kurtis Conner 2025 Tour Dates:

10/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/15 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

11/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

11/21 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

12/04 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

12/06 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

12/12 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (early show)

12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (late show)