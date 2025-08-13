Just for Laughs Toronto returns this September 18 to 27, and festival organizers have just announced additional programming for the 2025 lineup.

The second-wave announcement sees viral stars like Zarna Garg, Mojo Brookzz and Corey B — as well as Patti Harrison and Amanda Montell's The Big Magical Cult Show, Toronto's very own Sunthar V, and recent JFL successes Sabrina Wu and Chloe Radcliffe, among others — joining previously announced performances from the likes of Sarah Millican, Ron Funches, Maria Bamford, Gabriel Iglesias, Big Jay Oakerson, Al Madrigal, James Adomian and more.

Stand-up sets and shows of all varieties will take place across local venues including the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Randolph Theatre, Meridian Hall, and Comedy Bar locations on Bloor Street and Danforth Avenue. Tickets for the majority of this year's JFL Toronto itinerary are on sale now, and you can check out the full lineup details below.