Just for Laughs Toronto Gets Sarah Millican, Ron Funches, Maria Bamford for 2025 Edition

Gabriel Iglesias, Big Jay Oakerson, Al Madrigal, Patti Harrison, Sabrina Wu, Sunthar V and more will also perform between September 18 and 27

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Aug 13, 2025

Just for Laughs Toronto returns this September 18 to 27, and festival organizers have just announced additional programming for the 2025 lineup.

The second-wave announcement sees viral stars like Zarna Garg, Mojo Brookzz and Corey B — as well as Patti Harrison and Amanda Montell's The Big Magical Cult Show, Toronto's very own Sunthar V, and recent JFL successes Sabrina Wu and Chloe Radcliffe, among others — joining previously announced performances from the likes of Sarah Millican, Ron Funches, Maria Bamford, Gabriel Iglesias, Big Jay Oakerson, Al Madrigal, James Adomian and more.

Stand-up sets and shows of all varieties will take place across local venues including the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Randolph Theatre, Meridian Hall, and Comedy Bar locations on Bloor Street and Danforth Avenue. Tickets for the majority of this year's JFL Toronto itinerary are on sale now, and you can check out the full lineup details below.

ComedyNewsFestivalJust for Laughs Toronto

Tour Dates

September 18, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage