Remember when Twitter Main Characters were still a thing? Back in my day, everybody used a social media app called Twitter. (Technically, it's still around, but now it's called X, and I understand if you've forgotten about that because most people have, and there's also this other one called BlueSky that has all of the judge-y posts but none of the jokes. Anyhow...) Every day on Twitter, some random person would say something mildly bad, and everyone else on the app would spend the whole day making fun of them, and then the next day it would reset.

Well, this week it felt like the 2010s, because former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh apologized to Drake for going to a Kendrick Lamar concert, and everyone agreed that it was a super corny thing to do. Good times! Here are this week's funniest music memes and shitposts!