When we ranked the best musical moments of The O.C., we inevitably included the song that is arguably most synonymous with the iconic aughts teen soap: Imogen Heap's "Hide and Seek," which soundtracked the show's bonkers shooting scene, and provided the inspiration for the Lonely Island's beloved SNL sketch "Dear Sister." Now, The O.C. star Rachel Bilson has responded to "Dear Sister," going so far as to say that the parody was better than the original scene.

The Lonely Island spoke about "Dear Sister" for the latest episode of their podcast with Seth Meyers, and Bilson sent in a voice note that was played on the air. She revealed that she didn't see "Dear Sister" when it first aired, but that the sketch's co-star Bill Hader showed it to her. (Bilson and Hader dated in 2019.)

"I actually had never seen the 'Dear Sister,' skit until a while ago," Bilson mmm-whatcha-said. "Hader showed it to me for the first time, and I much prefer it to the actual scene of Trey shooting his brother. Wait, did he shoot his brother? It was hilarious. Definitely my favourite version of anything O.C.-related, but you didn't hear that from me."

After a brief break, Bilson returned and confirmed the actual characters involved in the shooting scene: "Of course, it was Marissa that shot Trey. That was the famous scene! I promise I was on the show — I promise you — and the skit is hilarious, and I really appreciated it."

The Lonely Island guys were thankful for the call, but group member Jorma Taccone did take one issue with one thing she mmm-whatcha-said: "That the original scene is not as good, and I do think that the original scene is pretty fucking great."

Revisit the iconic "Dear Sister" sketch below.