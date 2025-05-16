Technically, summer doesn't start until next month, but every Canadian knows that Victoria Day Long Weekend marks the unofficial beginning of the season. Whether you're sunning your nether regions at Hanlan's Point, or sunning your nether regions at Wreck Beach, or even sunning your nether regions at some other beach I can't recall off the top of my head, here are the week's funniest music memes and movie shitposts to scroll before the chill inevitably sets in.