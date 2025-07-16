Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng... hate each other? Or so they'll have you believe ahead of their 2025 Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan North American tour kicking off this fall.

It appears like the two comedians have teamed up for a co-headlining tour, during which they'll share a stage and hurl insults at each other. Or that's at least what the show's logline suggests:

During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a divided nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: hatred is the answer.

For one night only — in 19 cities — Hasan and Ronny will face off in a no-holds-barred live debate where they will take each other to task personally and professionally. If hate is your love language, don't miss out.

The trek is due to hit Canadian soil for two stops: first at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall on October 24 and then at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on December 26. Ticket sales begin tomorrow (July 17). Check out the itinerary and a video from the hateful duo below.

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng 2025 Tour Dates:

10/03 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

10/05 Houston, TX - Hobby Center

10/10 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

10/11 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

10/15 Philadelphia, PA - Ensemble Arts Philly

10/18 Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

10/24 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall

11/01 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/07 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

11/14 Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center

11/16 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/21 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/22 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

11/28 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

12/02 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

12/12 San Diego, CA - Jacobs Music Center

12/18 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

12/19 San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium

12/26 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre