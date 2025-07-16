Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng... hate each other? Or so they'll have you believe ahead of their 2025 Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan North American tour kicking off this fall.
It appears like the two comedians have teamed up for a co-headlining tour, during which they'll share a stage and hurl insults at each other. Or that's at least what the show's logline suggests:
During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a divided nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: hatred is the answer.
For one night only — in 19 cities — Hasan and Ronny will face off in a no-holds-barred live debate where they will take each other to task personally and professionally. If hate is your love language, don't miss out.
The trek is due to hit Canadian soil for two stops: first at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall on October 24 and then at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on December 26. Ticket sales begin tomorrow (July 17). Check out the itinerary and a video from the hateful duo below.
Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng 2025 Tour Dates:
10/03 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
10/05 Houston, TX - Hobby Center
10/10 Tampa, FL - Straz Center
10/11 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
10/15 Philadelphia, PA - Ensemble Arts Philly
10/18 Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
10/24 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
11/01 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/07 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
11/14 Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center
11/16 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/21 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/22 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
11/28 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
12/02 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
12/12 San Diego, CA - Jacobs Music Center
12/18 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
12/19 San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium
12/26 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre