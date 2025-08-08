The internet discourse was extra goofy this week, with Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros' "Home" earning near-unanimous votes as the worst best song ever. I vaguely remember seeing them perform the song at Bonnaroo back in the 2010s, and let me tell you — we all thought it was silly then, too. But just as Black Eyed Peas are getting a reappraisal of their work in this week's roundup of memes and shitposts, Sharpe and his band of merry pranksters inevitably will as well. See you in 2035!