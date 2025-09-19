And one day we will die and our spicy chicken wings will fly from the aeroplane over the sea! In this week's roundup of the funniest music memes and entertainment shitposts of the week, we've got two awesome bassists looking at each other, the crucial difference between Diet Coke and coke diet, and the cow jumping over my Dragula.
@gabriellabossio20 #macdemarco #radiocitymusichall #nyc #hearttoheart #holy ♬ Watching Him Fade Away - Mac DeMarco
@exclaimdotca Shout out to the true Exclaim!heads out there 🙏 #fanmail #musicjournalism ♬ original sound - Exclaim! 🇨🇦