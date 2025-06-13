It's a Big Week for Annoying People in Our Funny Music Memes: June 13, 2025

Summer's here and the time is right for melting in the streets! This week's roundup of the funniest music memes and entertainment shitposts will have you laughing harder than the time the guy who ghosted you after a Hinge date was the opener at the DIY house show.

@ie_tg

We're making such good progress😎😜🥳🤩🤩

♬ original sound - Johoe2
@leadenim

Before you doom us all

♬ original sound - Lea Denim
@thenonstickpans

Just found this on an old blackberry in a drawer.

♬ original sound - Peter Rugman
@danontheguitar Got an Inn to keep and I'm trying to…uh keep #sum41 #intoodeep #lute #fyp ♬ original sound - Hi I'm Dan
@derryqueenhaha I promise I was on my tippy toes #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - 🤮 Derry Queen 🤮
@millennialkyle Side effects include journaling in gel pen #90s #nostalgia #millennial #90saesthetic ♬ This Kiss - Faith Hill
@garrettlee39

Happy 2 year pinegrove shuffleversary, love you all

♬ Need 2 - Pinegrove
@johnschauster absolutely not #music #skip #song ♬ original sound - john schauster
