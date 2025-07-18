Playlist for the Canadian scene in my bio! I worked on this for a while, it's still a little bloated and the timeline is a little wonky but I hope you guys enjoy it. There was a lot to condense into two minutes. Thanks to everyone who helped me gather information on this scene and gave their time to help make this video. Honorable mentions to A Wilhelm Scream, Circle Takes the Square, Votive, and Gingerbee who aren't based in Canada but have had Canadian members. Another honourable mention to Billy Talent (formerly Pezz), who were both adjacent and important to the scene but became more alt rock over time. Rest in peace Dave Wenger, who was in M Blanket, Breakwater, and more, an iconic part of the BC scene.