Luanne Platter Owns These Memes and Shitposts: August 15, 2025

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Aug 15, 2025

Taylor Swift used some "big words" on concussion boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast this week in announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl; American Gothic purveyors Ethel Cain and Lana Del Rey are beefing; and everyone's either getting #TeenCreggnant from or obsessing over the hot dog platter in Weapons providing further evidence for my fledgling conspiracy theory that the sudden pervasive obession with hot dogs and Diet Coke are part of a larger recession psyop and an indicator of American culture in decline... or whatever. Sorry, my manifesto is still in its draft stage. 

Unrelated: the late Brittany Murphy is getting some belated recognition for her GOATed line delivery in turn-of-the-millennium Texas period piece King of the Hill, as she rightfully should.

Anyway! Here are some memes.

@thejimmyclifford Kevin is about to FREAK OUT #markmcgrath #sugarray #cameo ♬ original sound - Jimmy Clifford
@hiijackedd we used to be a country #indiemusic ♬ original sound - spongebobfinds
@fluidmama Forgive and forget, what's that? #fyp ♬ Roses - Outkast
@klarakiwi_ No shade! #lifeofashowgirl #taylorswift #newalbum #predictions #leaked #traviskelce #podcast #frankensteinschick #comedy #lobsterprices #diamondsbyrihanna #snl #newyork #sketch #cottagecheese ♬ 5 Minutes of Silence - Silenzio
@ohhaleyeah gang gang dance: country girl stomp #linedancing #linedancersoftiktok #westerndance #countrydance #katseye #gnarly #yeehaw ♬ original sound - haley

 

