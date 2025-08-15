Taylor Swift used some "big words" on concussion boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast this week in announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl; American Gothic purveyors Ethel Cain and Lana Del Rey are beefing; and everyone's either getting #TeenCreggnant from or obsessing over the hot dog platter in Weapons — providing further evidence for my fledgling conspiracy theory that the sudden pervasive obession with hot dogs and Diet Coke are part of a larger recession psyop and an indicator of American culture in decline... or whatever. Sorry, my manifesto is still in its draft stage.

Unrelated: the late Brittany Murphy is getting some belated recognition for her GOATed line delivery in turn-of-the-millennium Texas period piece King of the Hill, as she rightfully should.

Anyway! Here are some memes.