Musical funnyman Fred Armisen has announced the album 100 Sound Effects, due out September 26 via Drag City. As a preview, he has released a pack of seven sounds titled Music Venues.

The album contains exactly what it promises in the title: a library of effects, many of them incredibly specific, such as "Sparsely Attended Show Encore with Someone Shouting 'Where's Jim?'" Armisen's personal favourite sound effect is apparently "Small Theater Booing." The album actually has 101 sound effects, rather than 100, since it begins with "Needle on Record."

Armisen noted in a statement that the album is dedicated to the late Steve Albini. He said, "I was thinking about haunted house sound effects albums and how fun those seemed to record. I wanted to do it at Steve Albini's studio in Chicago, Electrical Audio, but since this wasn't a collection of songs and I didn't know how long it was going to take, I needed to do this where I live, in Los Angeles. I told Steve what I was doing and asked if he knew of any engineers I could work with in L.A. He was very excited about the idea and asked Dave Grohl who might be available to help. Dave recommended Darrell Thorp and we started working at Studio 606, and then later Sunset Sound. Darrell was really inventive and a lot of fun to work with. Because Steve was so instrumental in making this happen, I dedicate the album to his memory. I miss him every day."

It was largely captured in a recording studio, but parts were recorded in the wild by Armisen himself using a portable digital recorder.

Hear Music Venues below. The full album is available to pre-order here.



100 Sound Effects Track List:

1. Needle on Record

2. Drum Sound Check at Medium Sized Venue

3. Guitar Tuned but Still Somehow Out of Tune

4. Band Sound Check Sound Guy and Band Agreeing for Too Long

5. Romanian Crowd at Rock Club Shouting for an Encore

6. Sparsely Attended Show Encore with Someone Shouting "Where's Jim?"

7. Music Venue Employee Kicking Everyone Out While Throwing Away Bottles

8. Music Store Around Christmas

9. Going from Main Room to Acoustic Room at a Music Store

10. Trying Out an Electronic Drum Kit with Headphones at a Music Store

11. Trying Out a Distortion Pedal at a Music Store

12. Testing Cymbals in a Cymbal Room at a Music Store

13. Keyboard Not Working at First at a Music Store

14. Music Store Exit with Security Checking Receipt

15. Car Door Closing Car Rental

16. Car Door Closing Fancy Car Service

17. Car Door Closing 1958 Ford

18. Car Door Closing Confident

19. Car Door Closing Automatically Van

20. Small Theater Small Audience

21. Small Theater Audience at Heavy Political Show

22. Small Theater Microphone Isn't Working

23. Small Theater Enthusiastic Audience

24. Small Theater Booing

25. Small Theater Audience Talking

26. Small Theater Audience Talking and Ignoring Shshsh

27. Small Theater Audience Acknowledging Shshsh

28. Disappointed Crowd Dublin

29. Small Theater Lighting Booth While Producers are Checking Out the Stage

30. Small Theater One-Man Show Performer

31. Fake Applause

32. Fake Booing

33. Supportive Booing at a Speech

34. Obligatory Applause at a Speech

35. Obligatory Laugh at a Speech

36. Shocked Audience

37. Terrified Audience at an Authoritarian Nation Official Event

38. Champagne Glass Breaking on Wood Floor

39. Champagne Glass Breaking on Linoleum Floor

40. Wine Glass Breaking

41. Wine Glass Breaking with Reaction

42. Glass Falls but Doesn't Break

43. Glass Pitcher Shattering

44. Shot Glass Breaking

45. Wine Glass Breaking in Sink

46. Delicate Water Glass Breaking

47. Sweeping Up Glass

48. Sweeping Up Glass and Muttering

49. Businessman on Phone on Plane Before Takeoff - Work Tone

50. Businessman on Phone on Plane Still at the Gate - Casual Tone

51. Overhead Compartment Closing

52. Couple on Plane Mid-flight Guy Opens Overhead Compartment

53. Window Shade Closing

54. Flight Attendant Opens Overhead Compartment

55. Flight Attendant Collecting Packaging

56. First Time Homeowner Switching Circuit Breakers

57. Tentative Sawing

58. Drilling into Wood

59. Gift Wrapping

60. Thrift Store Perfunctory Search for Halloween Costume

61. Rolling Metal Market Door Opening

62. Shipping Container Door Opening

63. Campfire Conversation

64. Camping Breakfast Conversation

65. Camping Ready for the Day

66. Jacket Zipper

67. Tent Zipper

68. Short Bursts of Tent Zipper

69. Camping Lunch Conversation

70. Sleeping Bag Zipper Goodnight

71. Camping Pack Up Conversation

72. Basketball Bouncing

73. Basketball Slow Bounce

74. Basketball Slow to Fast

75. Basketball on Carpet

76. Signing a Basketball

77. Office Refrigerator Fitting in Bag with Lunch

78. Hotel Refrigerator Not Taking Anything

79. Room Service Lid

80. Room Service Ooh

81. Outdoor Event Walking on Pebbles

82. Outdoor Event Walking on Pebbles and Recognition

83. Outdoor Event Walking Quickly to Catch Up to Cart

84. Haunted House Demonic Voices

85. Haunted House Ghost Going Upstairs but the Door is Locked

86. Haunted House Ghost but Nobody is Home

87. Haunted House Piano

88. Well Reviewed Movie - Hand Washing Clothes in Basin

89. Well Reviewed Movie - Farm Work

90. Well Reviewed Movie - Cutting Root Vegetables on Wood Board

91. Important Film - Italian Woman Yelling Through a Doorway in a Small Italian Town

92. Walking into a Video Room at an Art Museum and Walking Out Quickly

93. Dublin Street Crossing

94. European Hotel Door Opening

95. European Hotel Elevator

96. European Hotel Stairs

97. European Hotel Bedroom Door

98. European Front Entrance with Fob Opening and Luggage

99. European Small Washing Machine

100. European Small Dryer with Some Confusion

101. Fred Walking to Control Room