Bret McKenzie, one-half of the New Zealand musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, has announced his sophomore solo album. Freak Out City is the follow-up to his 2022 debut, Songs Without Jokes, and it's set to release on August 15 via Sub Pop Records.

The album began to take shape while McKenzie was performing the songs live with his eight-piece band, the State Highway Wonders, across the US and New Zealand. It was later recorded between Los Angeles and New Zealand, and was co-produced by McKenzie with his longtime collaborator, Mickey Petralia.

"The influence of [McKenzie's] musical heroes Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman resonates again on this record, where Bret playfully weaves humour and heart into his songs," shared a press release.

Today, McKenzie offers a preview of Freak Out City with its first single, "All I Need." The track is a joyful, carefree celebration of love, and is paired with a fittingly colourful music video starring McKenzie and his bandmates hanging out, crafting, doing the dishes, and singing the tune around a campfire.

McKenzie said of the track, "This is a love song for my wife, Hannah. We've been together a long time. We always love each other, but let's be honest, there are days we love each other more than other days. This song was from one of those days when we were especially in love."

He said of the song's creation:

The song was recorded at the Surgery Studio in Wellington with Lee Prebble engineering. It took a few swings to capture this one, but I love where it landed. Initially, it had an instrumental outro, but I was singing along with the recording at home one night and wondered if there might be a vocal sing-along part. I was just rocking out with myself, doing my best Paul McCartney impression. I didn't seriously think it would make the track. But when we were recording vocals that week, we tried singing the idea with backing singers Iris Little and Moana Leota. We were all looking at each other, going "yeah, that's cool." We tracked it immediately, and I think you can feel that energy in the recording. We're pretty much singing it for the first time when we recorded it.

McKenzie and the State Highway Wonders are set to support Freak Out City with a tour in the fall, and dates will be announced soon.

The album is now available for pre-order on LP, CD and digital here.

Watch the video for "All I Need" and find the album's full tracklist below.



Freak Out City:

1. Bethnal Green Blues

2. Freak Out City

3. The Only Dream I Know

4. All the Time

5. That's the Way the World Goes 'Round

6. All I Need

7. Eyes on the Sun

8. Too Young

9. Highs and Lows

10. Shouldna Come Here Tonight