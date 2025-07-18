It's back, baby! In a country known for our comedy exports, Just for Laughs is one of Canada's most beloved comic spectacles — so the return of JFL Montreal is cause for celebration, and an absolute must-see for fans of hilarity.

Reliably star-studded, this year's JFL lineup highlights the next wave of stand-up stars, as well as established giants. Just for Laughs Montreal has already launched its 2025 edition, which runs from July 16 to 27, so if you're not already on top of tickets, now's the time to get yours.

Find ticket information at the festival's website, and see Exclaim!'s picks for the five must-see acts at JFL Montreal 2025 below.

Mae Martin & Friends

July 25, 9:30 p.m. at L'Olympia

One of Canada's most beloved stand-ups, Mae Martin has ventured into music this year, releasing the non-comedic album I'm a TV back in February — but they will likely always be best known for being funny, thanks to hit podcast Handsome, the Netflix series Feel Good, and their long history as a stand-up comedian.

Rhys Darby: The Legend Returns

July 24, 7 p.m. at MTELUS

Fans know Rhys Darby as the loveably bumbling manager from Flight of the Conchords, while roles like Uproar have showed the warmth and empathy at the heart of his comedy. The New Zealand comic will present a new stand-up show promising a fantastical storyline and physical hilarity.

Russell Howard

Stand-up on July 24, 7 p.m. at L'Olympia; Five Brilliant Things on July 25, 5 p.m. at Salle Claude-Léveillée

UK star Russell Howard will bring two different shows to JFL Montreal. First is his stand-up show, which has taken him around the world following the success of his very own TV show, The Russell Howard Hour. Next is a live taping of his podcast Five Brilliant Things, a show in which Howard and a guest discuss the joyful things that make life worth living.

Nate Jackson

July 25, 8 p.m. at MTELUS

Nate Jackson is well on his way to being a full on superstar. He just released his Super Funny comedy special on Netflix this month, and his huge social media following is quickly pushing him to the next level of comedy star power.

Nick Mohammed Is Mr. Swallow: Show Pony

July 23, 7 p.m. at Le Gesù; July 24, 9:30 p.m. at Le Gesù; July 25, 7 p.m. at Le Gesù; July 26, 9:30 p.m. at Le Gesù

Known for his prominent role in charming soccer comedy Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed is bringing his alter-ego to JFL. Mohammed — or, rather, Mr. Swallow — has described Show Pony as "my most personal/libellous show to date." Consider us intrigued!