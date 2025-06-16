Holy crap, I've found the crème de la crème — and it's the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page! This one explores the lengths record collectors will go to, a cowboy showdown, illustration reviews of Beak> and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and some cheezified visions on the backs of our eyelids.

See the comics below, and pick up a copy of the Summer 2025 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now!

Musical Squares by Robb Mirsky

Duel by Ehab Arafeh

Beak> and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers by Joseph Starkey

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth