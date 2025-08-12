Exclaim! Comics: One Time, My Band Opened for Anvil

Illustration: Cam Hayden

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Aug 12, 2025

Is your day job going badly? No worries — you can always take solace in that one time your band opened up for Anvil! This month on the comics page, we've got the failures of Terry the Temp, a punch buggy (no punch-backs!), a sound engineer for a mime, and a couple of concert reviews in comic form.

Temporary Terry by Cam Hayden

890px_Temp Terry Colour Cam Hayden-site.jpg

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth

890px_19.CHEEZIES-site.jpg

Easiest Gig Ever by Jem Woolidge

890px_Jem Woolidge sound guy -site.jpg

Deerhoof by Joseph Starkey

890px_JosephStarkey_deerhoof.jpg

DEVO by Joseph Starkey

890px_JosephStarkey_devo.jpg

