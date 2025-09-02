Vancouver still bears remnants of hosting the Expo 86 world's fair almost 40 years ago, including the Science World dome and the Expo Line SkyTrain route. Conan O'Brien, however, is here to remind everyone that Expo 86 kinda sucked.

On an episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend last week (August 25), he and screenwriter Greg Daniels (creator of the American version of The Office) reminisced about visiting Vancouver for Expo 86.

"We had seen in the news that Princess Diana and her husband, Charles, had just been to Vancouver for a fair," O'Brien said, with both he and Daniels mistakenly recalling that this had taken place in 1987.

Daniels added, "We saw an ad where they made it look amazing in the ad. And I think you, as a historian type person, knew about the Chicago Expo of like 1904 something that was very impressive. We managed to convince ourselves that if we missed Expo 87 in Vancouver, we would regret it for the rest of our lives." O'Brien responded, "I still stand by that. And by the way — the Expo was over. But we thought, 'We'll see the remnants!'"

Even if they had shown up for the main part of Expo, it wouldn't have been all that great. "I was all business, too. It's just like, Xerox had a thing 'cause they had a new copier," Daniels said. "Xerox has a new copier, so we're gonna be the first to see it! We're going to have our pictures taken with the new Xerox copier!" O'Brien joked that "there was a new kind of asbestos" debuting at the fair.

O'Brien noted that it didn't take long before they realized their mistake: "We're in our motel room quickly sussing out that, 'Well this Expo isn't really happening, and it's raining a lot and all the exhibits are closed and there's a half a Ferris wheel. What are we doing here?'"

Sitting in that motel room, O'Brien and Daniels ended up getting hooked on the Canadian television show The Beachcombers, so they turned the trip into a pilgrimage to meet the show's actor Bruno Gerussi. They went to Gibsons (which acutllay isn't an island, even though they refer to it as such) and succeeded in meeting Gerussi.

Watch O'Brien and Daniels reminisce about their ill-fated Vancouver trip below.

Even though O'Brien didn't enjoy Expo 86, he's been an outspoken fan of Canada, from saying that the US is comedically in Canada's debt to claiming he wants to haunt Toronto after his death.