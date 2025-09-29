The endless lineup of events that will ring in the new year in Toronto continues to grow, and Massey Hall has announced the initial lineup for its annual New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza, happening on December 31.

This year's festivities will be hosted by Whose Line Is It Anyway? legend Colin Mochrie, with Mike Rita set to headline. The rest of the bill will be announced in the coming weeks.

Presales for the show start tomorrow (September 30) at 10 a.m. ET, with general on-sale happening October 2, also at 10 a.m. ET. An early bird sale runs until October 31, offering a 20 percent discount to those who purchase before the end of the month.

The event ends before midnight, offering ample opportunities to start 2026 however you please. More information can be found on Massey Hall's website.