The Whose Line Is It Anyway? duo of Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have announced a tour of improv comedy, including stops in five Canadian cities.

Their unscripted show, Asking for Trouble, will hit Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Kitchener in November, along with plenty of US shows from August to December. They'll be improvising based on audience suggestions and participation, and a press release promises "a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity."

Tickets will be available via MODO LIVE.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood 2025 Tour Dates:

08/30 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater

10/10 Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center for the Arts

10/11 Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

10/12 Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre

10/16 Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

10/17 Cranston, RI - Historic Park Theatre & Event Center

10/18 Barnstable, MA - Tilden Arts Center

10/19 Lexington, MA - Cary Memorial Hall

10/23 Wausau, WI - Grand Theater

10/25 Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

10/26 Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

11/13 Lima, OH - Crouse Performance Hall

11/14 Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

11/15 Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

11/16 Lafayette, IN - Long Center for the Performing Arts

11/20 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

11/21 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/23 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

11/25 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

12/12 Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theatre Center