The Whose Line Is It Anyway? duo of Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have announced a tour of improv comedy, including stops in five Canadian cities.
Their unscripted show, Asking for Trouble, will hit Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Kitchener in November, along with plenty of US shows from August to December. They'll be improvising based on audience suggestions and participation, and a press release promises "a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity."
Tickets will be available via MODO LIVE.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood 2025 Tour Dates:
08/30 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater
10/10 Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center for the Arts
10/11 Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium
10/12 Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre
10/16 Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall
10/17 Cranston, RI - Historic Park Theatre & Event Center
10/18 Barnstable, MA - Tilden Arts Center
10/19 Lexington, MA - Cary Memorial Hall
10/23 Wausau, WI - Grand Theater
10/25 Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
10/26 Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
11/13 Lima, OH - Crouse Performance Hall
11/14 Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
11/15 Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
11/16 Lafayette, IN - Long Center for the Performing Arts
11/20 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
11/21 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver
11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/23 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
11/25 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
12/12 Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theatre Center