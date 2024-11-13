Charli XCX Is Feeling 'Brat' in New 'SNL' Promo

The epsiode will air on November 16

BY Karlie RogersPublished Nov 13, 2024

Charli XCX is feeling pretty brat as she gears up for double duty as both host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. 

In a new promo, Charli is a woman of few words as she responds to SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's questions with the all-encompassing response "brat." If you're anything like new cast member Emil Wakim and you still haven't managed to figure out what brat means yet, in a way, that's still brat. But don't worry, Charli will make sure "you will, babes." 

Charli will appear on the sketch show this Saturday (November 16). 

