Charli XCX is feeling pretty brat as she gears up for double duty as both host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo, Charli is a woman of few words as she responds to SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's questions with the all-encompassing response "brat." If you're anything like new cast member Emil Wakim and you still haven't managed to figure out what brat means yet, in a way, that's still brat. But don't worry, Charli will make sure "you will, babes."

Charli will appear on the sketch show this Saturday (November 16).