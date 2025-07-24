In the wake of the success of her recent Hulu special Father, Taiwanese-Japanese comedian Atsuko Okatsuka has added additional dates to her North American Big Bowl Tour due to popular demand — including a second Toronto performance in November.

The comic will kick off the run on September 25 in San Francisco, CA. She'll venture to Canada toward the end of the trek, beginning in November with two previously announced Ottawa shows (November 7). From there, she'll perform two nights at Toronto's Meridian Hall (November 8 and 9) ahead of wrapping the tour stateside on November 22 in Milwaukee, WI.

Tickets for the newly announced performances (seen in bold below) are on sale now. Find more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Atsuko Okatsuka 2025 Tour Dates:

09/25 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/26 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/27 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

09/28 Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

10/10 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

10/11 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

10/12 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

10/16 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

10/17 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

10/18 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/19 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/24 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/25 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/26 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

11/07 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

11/07 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre (late show)

11/08 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

11/09 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

11/21 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

11/21 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (late show)

11/22 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom