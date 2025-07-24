In the wake of the success of her recent Hulu special Father, Taiwanese-Japanese comedian Atsuko Okatsuka has added additional dates to her North American Big Bowl Tour due to popular demand — including a second Toronto performance in November.
The comic will kick off the run on September 25 in San Francisco, CA. She'll venture to Canada toward the end of the trek, beginning in November with two previously announced Ottawa shows (November 7). From there, she'll perform two nights at Toronto's Meridian Hall (November 8 and 9) ahead of wrapping the tour stateside on November 22 in Milwaukee, WI.
Tickets for the newly announced performances (seen in bold below) are on sale now. Find more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Atsuko Okatsuka 2025 Tour Dates:
09/25 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/26 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/27 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
09/28 Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
10/10 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
10/11 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
10/12 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
10/16 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
10/17 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
10/18 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/19 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/24 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
10/25 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
10/26 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/07 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
11/07 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre (late show)
11/08 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
11/09 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
11/21 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
11/21 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (late show)
11/22 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom