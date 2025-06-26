With the release of the mythic Happy Gilmore 2 finally on the horizon for next month, Adam Sandler is in a celebratory mood: he's now announced the You're My Best Friend Tour, a North American stand-up trek that will bring him to Canada for a lone stop in Toronto this fall.
After kicking off on September 5 in Jacksonville, FL, the tour will take Sandler across the US. His singular venture to Canada comes the following month, with a Toronto show scheduled for October 12 at Scotiabank Arena.
Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (June 27), while presales are ongoing with the code TREBLE. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Adam Sandler 2025 Tour Dates:
09/05 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Memorial
09/06 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
09/07 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/08 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
09/10 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
09/11 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
09/12 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
09/13 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
09/15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09/16 Albany, NY - MVP Arena
09/17 Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena
09/19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
09/21 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
09/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
09/27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
09/28 Hershey, PA - Giant Center
09/30 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/05 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
10/06 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/13 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
10/14 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/15 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
10/16 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
10/17 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10/20 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
10/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
10/27 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/28 Portland, OR - Moda Center
10/29 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/31 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
11/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas