With the release of the mythic Happy Gilmore 2 finally on the horizon for next month, Adam Sandler is in a celebratory mood: he's now announced the You're My Best Friend Tour, a North American stand-up trek that will bring him to Canada for a lone stop in Toronto this fall.

After kicking off on September 5 in Jacksonville, FL, the tour will take Sandler across the US. His singular venture to Canada comes the following month, with a Toronto show scheduled for October 12 at Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (June 27), while presales are ongoing with the code TREBLE. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Adam Sandler 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Memorial

09/06 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

09/07 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/08 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

09/10 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

09/11 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

09/12 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

09/13 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

09/15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/16 Albany, NY - MVP Arena

09/17 Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena

09/19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

09/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

09/21 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

09/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

09/27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

09/28 Hershey, PA - Giant Center

09/30 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/05 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

10/06 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/13 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

10/14 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/15 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

10/16 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

10/17 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10/20 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

10/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

10/27 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/28 Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/29 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/31 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas