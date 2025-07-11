Sons of Sevilla
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Paul McCartney, Blood Orange, shame and More: July 11, 2025
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2025
We broke a new record for the shortest list of newly announced tours last week, but things have picked up once again as we finish off the...
Sons of Sevilla Announce New Album 'Street Light Moon,' Share "Butterfly"
PUBLISHED Jul 9, 2025
UK-based brother duo Sons of Sevilla have announced their forthcoming sophomore record, 'Street Light Moon.' Produced by Adrian Quesada of...