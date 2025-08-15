Hannah Frances
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Cindy Lee, Eliza McLamb and Chance the Rapper: August 15, 2025
PUBLISHED Aug 15, 2025
This week's newly announced tours coming to Canada this year and early 2026 include Cindy Lee (pictured above), the mastermind behind the b...
Hannah Frances Announces New Record 'Nested in Tangles,' Shares "Surviving You"
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2025
Singer-songwriter Hannah Frances has announced her forthcoming new album 'Nestled in Tangles,' which is set to arrive October 10 via Fire...