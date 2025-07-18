Chase Sui Wonders
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Remembers the Heyday of Slashers
Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
PUBLISHED Jul 18, 2025
For devotees of the original 1997 cult classic, this new instalment of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' takes place 27 years after the...
Seth Rogen Frantically Mocks Hollywood in 'The Studio'
Directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
PUBLISHED Mar 24, 2025
Following the recent success of Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and 'Silo,' 'The Studio' deserves to be the next buzzed-about series from the...