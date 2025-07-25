Automatic
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including TOBi, Walk Off the Earth and Big Wreck: July 25, 2025
PUBLISHED Jul 25, 2025
This week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada this year include a hometown show in Toronto from TOBi (pictured above) and...
Automatic Announce New Album 'Is It Now?,' North American Tour
PUBLISHED Jul 22, 2025
Los Angeles, CA-hailing trio Automatic have announced their forthcoming third studio album, previewed today by new single "Mercury." They've...